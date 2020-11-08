50th: Chuck and Cae Halstead

The Lapwai couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Chuck Halstead and Cae Calkins were married Nov. 14, 1970, in Lewiston.
Cae worked at First Security Bank in Lewiston for 10 years, and then began working at Lapwai Elementary in 1984. She retired from there after 30 years.
Chuck began work at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston in 1970, and retired after 43 years there.
Both love to have their friends over for food and games, and also spend as much time as possible with their grandchildren, both at home and at numerous sporting events. Both also attend Lapwai Assembly of God Church, where they have been actively involved for more than 35 years.
They have three sons: Jeremy (Jamie), Jason and David (Andrea). They also have nine grandchildren: Savannah, Madison, Kaylee, Dylan, Megan, Kailand, Logan, Greysen and Caedan.
A celebration of laughter and fun with family and friends will be planned after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
“We love you, Mom and Dad, and here’s to many more!”