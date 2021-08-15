50th: Bruce and Jan Wyatt

The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family in Weippe.
Bruce Wyatt and Jan Buchholz were married Aug. 20, 1971, in Weippe.
Jan worked as a registered nurse for 40 years and is now retired. Bruce has been a State Farm Insurance agent for 41 years and still works at his office in Lewiston.
Together, they enjoy spending time with family, and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events. They also like traveling in their fifth-wheel trailer, whitewater rafting and hiking with friends.
They have two daughters, who will be hosts for the celebration, and four grandchildren.