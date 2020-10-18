The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Brenda Meyer and Loren Kronemann were married Oct. 24, 1970, in Fergus Falls, Minn. Loren was serving in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Norfolk, Va., and while there, Brenda worked as a teaching assistant in Norfolk Public Schools. Loren was discharged from the Navy in July 1973.
Loren and Brenda moved to Idaho for the first time to attend the University of Idaho in Moscow. Brenda graduated in 1976 with a teaching degree and held a teaching job in special education at Troy for three years.
Loren graduated in 1977 with a degree in Wildlife Management, and was accepted into graduate school at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Brenda taught school in Lubbock Public Schools from 1980 until 1987. Their sons, Daniel and David, were born in Texas in 1980 and ’83, respectively.
Loren graduated from Texas Tech in 1983, and in 1987, he accepted a position with the Nez Perce Tribe in Lapwai, where he worked in their wildlife program for 30 years.
During this time, Brenda worked as a special education teacher for Culdesac Schools, and later as a consulting teacher and school psychologist for Lewiston Public Schools.
Since her retirement in 2014, Brenda has been a volunteer at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston, where she served on the preschool board, taught Sunday school, volunteered with many Lutheran Women events and helped with Lutheran Youth. Membership in Retired Educators of Idaho has provided opportunities for service. Communitywide, she has volunteered for Lewiston Public Schools, the food bank and pregnancy center. Her favorite activity is attending Book Club with friends and former colleagues, and the club offers many opportunities to continue with “life long learning.”
Since his retirement in 2017, Loren also has volunteered at Grace Lutheran Church. He likes gardening and takes his excess harvest to the food bank in Lewiston, where the staff loves to see him come in with fresh produce.
Both like to get together with friends and family for fun times. Daniel does research for the Mayo Clinic and lives in Rochester, Minn., with his spouse, Karl. David and Amy live in Lewiston and work in the education field. The couple have been beyond blessed with friends and family, which also include three grandchildren: Owen Andrew, 9; Desirae Lynne, 6; and Luke Jay, 4.
They will celebrate Saturday with a small family gathering at their home. Loren and Brenda would love to celebrate with more family and friends but under the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not possible. They hope by next year, if restrictions are eased, they can celebrate with an open house for family and friends.