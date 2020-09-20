50th: Bob and Jan Arleth

The Spokane couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Bob Arleth and Janice Hanson were married Sept. 26, 1970, in Portland.
She is retired after working as a registered nurse in a Portland emergency room and later in occupational health for the Port of Tacoma.
His career was as an urban planner, having worked for 36 years for the City of Tacoma, retiring as interim director of the Community Development Department there.
After retiring, they moved to Lewiston. Both were members of Lewiston Orchards Community Church, and the Lewiston Elks and Clarkston Moose lodges. Both enjoy gardening, country music, dancing and exploring the back roads of Idaho.
They enjoy spending time with their two children, 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, all living in Spokane.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple will celebrate with just a family gathering at their home with Mr. and Mrs. Brad Arleth, and Mr. and Mrs. Joe (Renee) Witmer as hosts. Under normal circumstances, they would loved to have had a larger party.