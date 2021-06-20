The Asotin couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, and are planning a vacation with their family to Cozumel, Mexico, next winter.
After high school, they moved to Walla Walla, where Bob attended college to play baseball and basketball.
When they moved back from college, Bob started coaching Legion baseball in Asotin County, and when their children got old enough to play Asotin County softball and baseball, they started coaching them and were in charge of the Asotin County youth baseball organization for many years.
Bob and friends also went to many Asotin City Council meetings to get the land south of Asotin to make baseball and softball fields, where his high school softball girls picked many rocks out of the infield and got blisters from raking. Bob also built the dugouts and bathrooms there.
Bob worked construction for Bill Marvel and then Earl Poirier, and then started his own company, J & M Construction, with his friend Leonard Mallory. In 1987, Bob went to work for the Lewiston School District and retired in 2015. He also coached the girls softball and basketball teams at Asotin for many years, took a year off and then coached the JV softball team at Lewiston High School and the eighth-grade girls basketball team at Jenifer Junior High School.
Bev was a preschool teacher for the YWCA in Lewiston. She then started her own preschool in Asotin and retired after 20 years.
They have a daughter, Bobbi (Eric) Spencer; a son Danny (Dusty); two grandsons, Justin and Christian; and a granddaughter, Brielle.
They have enjoyed coaching and watching their children in every sport while in grade school, high school and in college. Bob had coached their grandsons in basketball and baseball also, but now they both enjoy watching every sport the grandkids are doing.
Bob loves to spend time at his cabin with his dog, Duke, but Bev gets him to take a trip a couple of times a year. In November, they will be going to Las Vegas to watch the Duke Blue Devils and Gonzaga play basketball.