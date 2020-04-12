The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The high school sweethearts were married April 10, 1970, at Coeur d’Alene.
Bill worked for 21 years as a member of the carpenters union, and then worked for 15 years as a self-employed contractor. In retirement, he enjoys working on his hot rod, welding, building, teaching Sunday School and his hound dog.
Glenda retired after 21 years from the Lewiston School District, and she now works part time for Tammany View Baptist Church. Her joys are gardening, decorating, baking, and spending time with friends and church family. The best time for her is a gathering together of her children and grandchildren.
Together they look forward to family time, camping, fishing and travel.
God has blessed the couple with three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with another due in August.
A family gathering will be planned for a later date.