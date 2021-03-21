The Lewiston couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday.
Bill Smith and Ellen Crousser were married March 19, 1971, at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.They remained in Lewiston to work and raise their family They have a son, Tony Smith, and a daughter, Marie (David) Liddiard. They also have three grandchildren, Jerid, Zach and Gage Liddiard.
She was an in-home child care provider for 27 plus years. He retired from the Potlatch Corp. sawmill in Lewiston after 32 years. Ellen enjoys crafts of any kind, but especially sewing and crocheting, and Bill likes woodworking. They both enjoy gardening and traveling.
Bill and Ellen’s adventures over the last 50 years include camping trips, visiting National Parks and Monuments, and countless state and county fairs. Whether it was a trip to Hawaii to see family or a day trip to a lake for a picnic, they always have a good time together.