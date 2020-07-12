The Juliaetta couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a small family camping gathering in Powell.
William Waide and Billie Smith were married July 18, 1970, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
Prior to their wedding, Bill was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army from 1966-68. He began work for Potlatch Corp. in Headquarters in 1965, and in 1998 began working for the company in Bovill. Bill worked the Clearwater River Log Drives from 1969-71, with 1971 being the last log drive, and he retired from the company in 2004.
After earning a teaching degree from Lewis-Clark State College in 1970, Billie taught sixth and seventh grades at Pierce Elementary School until 1977. She took a break to stay home and raise their children, and went back to work as a Special Education teacher at Weippe Elementary School from 1985-98. She then held the same position at Juliaetta Elementary until her retirement in 2011.
Both are active in their community. She was a member of the Pierce Library Board for many years, and for six years she served on the Kendrick/Juliaetta and 7 Ridges Educational Foundation. He served on the Pierce City Council; and is a board member of the White Pine Credit Union and Bradbury Museum; president of Bald Mountain Ski Hill; and a member of Quail Ridge Golf Course in Clarkston, where he shot his hole-in-one.
Both enjoy traveling in their RV and watching all sporting events and activities in which their grandchildren are involved. She likes gardening, reading and spending time with friends and family. He keeps busy with woodworking, landscaping, golfing and fishing.
They have a son, Kristopher (Tricia) Waide; a daughter, Jana (Curtis) Fryer; and three grandchildren: Zakary (21), Paige (16) and Eli (8).