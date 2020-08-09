The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an outdoor open house from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston’s Hereth Park.
Arthur Wilks Jr. and Helen Crousser met on the front steps of Lewiston High school in April 1967. Helen was from Pomeroy and had come to Lewiston to participate in the high school band festival. Art was volunteered by his machine shop teacher to be an usher for the festival.
They began dating shortly after this meeting and, once both had graduated from their respective high schools, they were married Aug. 15, 1970, at Lewiston’s Grace Lutheran Church.
Art was employed for 38 years as a machinist by ATK in Lewiston and retired in 2010. Helen has been a homemaker. Both enjoy camping, fishing and spending time with their family.
The couple have three daughters, Tammy (Kevin) Piatt, Tina Wilks and Teresa (Bryce) Wilson; and one son, Art (Bethany) Wilks III. They also have 12 grandchildren.
Their children will be hosts for the celebration at the park, 1534 Powers Ave., which will include a light lunch and cake.