50th: Al and Helen Leguis

The Pullman couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary a year early, with a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands.
Al Leguis and Helen Ankerson were married Dec. 5, 1970, in Spokane’s Fort Wright Chapel.
Helen had a 23-year career working at Washington State University in Pullman, after staying home to care for their two children.
Al was a letter carrier for the Pullman Post Office for 35 years. After retiring from that career, he has kept busy for the last 15 years working as a driver for Chipman and Taylor in Pullman.
Helen served on the board of their HOA, and is involved with Friends of CASA. She enjoys quilting and sewing, and has made several quilts for family members and friends. She even found herself sewing masks and donating them to the hospital and those in need when COVID-19 hit. She also enjoys traveling, canning and reading a book by the lake while Al fishes.
Al’s other hobbies include gardening and visiting with family, friends, neighbors and coworkers. He is involved with Pullman American Legion Post 52 and is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Together they enjoy hunting for garnets and sapphires, visiting the coast and road trips around North America. They have been part of a Marriage Encounter group for many years.
They have one daughter, Nancy (Tim) of Medford, Ore.; and one son, David (Sharon) of Tasmania, Australia, with their four children, Blake, Drew, Ty and Tess.