Dale G. “Sandy” and Brenda J. “BJ” Sandusky celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary today.
Sandy Sandusky and BJ Portas were married Dec. 18, 1982, in Sacramento, Calif., in the Sacramento Community Drive-In Church (a double feature).
BJ worked in the newspaper advertising field for more than 30 years. She was employed with the Elk Grove Citizen, The Sacramento Union and the Pennysaver in Sacramento and The Standard-Examiner in Ogden, Utah. She left the work force in 2008 to join Sandy in retirement, as she felt he was having way to much fun without her.
After high school, Sandy joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Mather AFB in Sacramento; Okinawa, Japan; Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam; and Edwards AFB in California. After eight years of active duty, he joined the USAF Reserves and served another 24 years at Travis AFB in California, where he retired from the Reserves. He worked as a civil service employee for the USAF, teaching in the aircraft depot maintenance organization at McClellan AFB in Sacramento and at Hill AFB in Ogden. He retired in 2006 with more than 30 years service.
BJ’s favorite passion/hobby/interest for the past 25 years is sewing in her Crazy Quilt/Fiber Art studio. She is an author and teacher in both these areas, and has won dozen of awards and ribbons. Take a look: www.flickr.com/photos/60882932@N06/
Sandy loves to take long daily walks along the Snake River (when he is not working on the many “honey-do” projects around the house that BJ says he creates for himself).
Sandy and BJ met in Sacramento in 1974 and became best friends. In 1982, they got married, and are still the very best of friends after 40-plus years. They have no grandchildren, as they missed the prerequisite. They moved to the Ogden area in 1999 and then moved to Pocatello in 2007. They found Lewiston in 2018 and are so glad to move from cold, windy Pocatello after 11 years.
This is now their chosen retirement home and they enjoy the city, the weather and people of Lewiston. They love to take their travel trailer out on local excursions and have hopes to jaunt around to more of the 23 states they haven’t visited yet. Hawaii should be fun in the travel trailer!
