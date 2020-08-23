The Clarkston couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a private family gathering.
They were married Aug. 24, 1980, in Sumas, Wash.
Tom began working in the mailroom at the Lewiston Tribune in 1950, and moved into the pressroom as a press operator in 1955. He remained there his entire career, and retired from the Tribune in 1991.
Eleanor worked for about 10 years in the Tribune’s mailroom, starting in 1973 and retiring in the mid-1980s.
Together, the couple have 16 children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Both are members of the Lewiston Eagles No. 636.
In his younger years, Tom played golf and hunted. Eleanor enjoys baking, especially for her family, the Eagles and for Special Olympics. Both enjoy playing bingo, cards and trying their luck at the casino.