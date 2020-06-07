The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Monday at home with their cats, who will be hosts for the celebration.
Jim Kleeburg and Sue Bonnichsen were married by a Catholic priest June 8, 1985, at Moscow’s First Methodist Church.
She has worked as a personal banker for 30 years, and is employed by U.S. Bank in Lewiston. She was involved with the American Red Cross and Inland Northwest Council Boy Scouts of America. She also serves as a Citizen’s Emergency Response Team leader.
He is employed in contractor sales by Early Bird Supply in Clarkston. A former member of the Lewiston City Council, he served as mayor from 2012-2016. He also served on the City of Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission.
Both enjoy white water rafting, camping and cooking.
They have two grown sons, Kiel and Casey, and the entire family are proud Vandals.