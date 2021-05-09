The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Douglas Osborne and Jeanna Lewis were married May 11, 1991, in Lewiston.
For 10 years he worked at Tidyman’s and for 13 years she worked at All Saints Catholic School, both in Lewiston. Both now are employed by Regence BlueCross BlueShield in Lewiston, he for 32 years and she for 23 years.
He is a member of the Knights of Columbus in Lewiston, and both are members of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
His hobbies include gardening and riding his motorcycle and 4-wheeler, while she enjoys crocheting and reading. Both like to go fishing.
They have two sons.