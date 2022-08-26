An agent of change at WSU

Robert Hubner/WSU Photo ServicesKaren Troianello, then Karen Blair, was at the heart of a lawsuit Washington State University women athletes and coaches brought against WSU seeking gender equity in compliance with Title IX.

 Robert Hubner/WSU Photo Services

Karen Troianello believes every young boy and girl in school should open themselves up to as many experiences as they can, not just in sports but in the classroom.

She has been a longtime advocate for equal opportunity in schools for all genders.

