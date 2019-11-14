Ammon Bundy, known for his involvement in a 2016 occupation of a national wildlife refuge in eastern Oregon, posted a video on his Facebook page Thursday concluding that Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz did nothing wrong when he evicted Charles “Nick” and Donna Nickerson from their Orofino property.
In a nearly 15-minute self-filmed video, Bundy, who lives in Emmett, Idaho, detailed the research through court documents and papers provided by the Nickerson family he and other companions from southern Idaho sifted through since Wednesday morning. Bundy said they concluded that the documents do not back up the Nickersons’ claims that they were defrauded and denied due diligence by the banks and the courts and that the sheriff enforced terms that the Nickersons agreed to when they signed the contract.
“It is our determination that the Nickersons did not uphold their obligation to the contract and the forceful removal (by the sheriff) was warranted,” Bundy said. He added that he and his partners “communicated many hours with the Nickerson family. We feel we have done our due diligence to the family and the matter altogether. If we are wrong, as moral men, we pray that God and the family will forgive us. And now we are going home.”
The Nickersons and their extended family were evicted Tuesday by a contingent of Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police following a yearslong court battle in which the Nickersons claimed they were being wrongly foreclosed on even though the courts decided they had shown no proof they had made payments on the property for several years. The 50-acre piece of land and several buildings were returned to the mortgage company, PHH Inc., during a sheriff’s sale in 2017. An eviction order was signed by 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice in September.
For more on this story, see Friday's Tribune.