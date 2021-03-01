BOISE — A proposed constitutional amendment giving the Legislature the power to call itself back into session earned a favorable recommendation from the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning.
Senate Joint Resolution 102 is a modified version of a proposal that passed the House earlier this session.
If approved, the measure would allow the Legislature to call itself back into session upon receipt of a petition signed by 60 percent of the members of the House and Senate. It also limits the issues that can be considered during a special session to the topics cited in the petition — language wasn't included in the initial House version of the bill.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said the amendment attempts to restore a proper balance of power between the three branches of government.
He noted that the executive and judicial branches have tens of thousands of full-time employees who can conduct work 365 days per year. The Legislative branch, by contrast, has a mere handful of full-time employees, and can only debate and enact laws during a regular session or when called into special session by the governor.
“In Idaho, the legislative branch is at the mercy of the other two branches,” Winder said. “The reality is, we aren't even a small blip on the radar screen when it comes to the balance of power.”
Lawmakers have considered this issue several times in recent years, without success. However, the drumbeat picked up volume last year, when the Legislature was essentially sidelined during the governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
No one testified on the resolution during a brief public hearing Monday. The State Affairs Committee recommended approval of the measure on a near-party line vote. It now goes to the full Senate for further action. A two-thirds vote would be needed to send it to the House, where the initial version of the bill passed 51-18.
If approved by the Legislature, the measure would go to voters in the 2022 general election. A simple majority would be needed to amend the Constitution.
