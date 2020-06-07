On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Alvira Charity (Fleshman) Erickson, formerly of Lewiston, passed away at the age of 102. She will be forever in our hearts.
Vi was born Dec. 15, 1917, to Virgil and Clara (Daugherty) Fleshman in Leland, Idaho. On July 15, 1937, she married Robert Folke Erickson and together they raised four sons, Bruce, Terry, David and Dale, and two daughters, Diana (Hansen) and Vicki (Wiese).
After retirement, Vi and Bob spent many years pursuing their love of camping and fishing as members of the Kendrick Campers Club and enjoyed spending warm winters in Yuma, Ariz. Following Bob’s passing in 1979, Vi remained very active in the community as a member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, volunteered as a “Blue Angel” for Tri-State Memorial Hospital, bowled in leagues at Lancer Lanes for many years, joined the traveling “Roadrunners” and continued to enjoy camping with the Kendrick Campers Club. Vi was an avid reader (often getting scolded as a child for reading instead of doing her chores) and had a passion for card games and traveling. She traveled across the country and even to Australia with the Roadrunners and took a once-in-a-lifetime trip across Europe with her beloved brother and sister. In her later years, Vi moved to Sandy, Ore., to be near her oldest son, Bruce and his family.
She is survived by sons Bruce (Nadine) and David; daughters Diana and Vicki (Bob); daughter-in-law, Lydia; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Gladys; husband Robert; brothers Laurel, Melvin, Elwin, Elgin and Cecil; sister Juanita (Craig); sons Terry and Dale; and son-in-law, Bill Hansen.