PULLMAN — The shooting suspect who allegedly killed one person and injured another Saturday morning in Pullman told police at the scene he acted in self-defense, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Pullman Police Department, the officers who responded to the sound of gunshots early Saturday morning in the area of Lybecker Road found shooting victim Liban Barre lying on the ground. They also found the gun belonging to the alleged shooter, George Melvin Harris III.
Police also found the other shooting victim, Brandon Gray, between two cars in a parking lot on Lybecker Road. Police rendered aid to Gray and Barre until medics arrived. Barre later died at Pullman Regional Hospital and Gray is in serious but stable condition at a Spokane hospital.
The affidavit says an officer spoke to Harris III, who was found standing next to Barre’s body. Harris III allegedly told police the Glock 19 they found belonged to him. Harris III was bleeding from lacerations on his head.
Harris allegedly told the officer that he was “jumped” and pulled out his concealed gun and began shooting. Harris III said “they shot back,” but the officer could not determine who “they” were.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said on Monday police were investigating a “chaotic scene” and did not yet have enough evidence to arrest Harris III while he was still there.
Harris went to the Pullman Police Department lobby at 6:46 a.m. Saturday and told the front desk that he was there to “turn himself in.”
Harris III was charged with second-degree assault. He made his preliminary appearance Monday in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax.
He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and has no previous criminal history. During the hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau revealed that Barre was living with Harris III as a roommate.
If the prosecutor’s office files charges this week, Harris III will appear in court again Friday.