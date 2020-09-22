ASOTIN -- The city of Clarkston dismissed all charges against Mark Domino this afternoon in Asotin County District Court.
Domino, who was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, has been fighting the case for more than a year. He was arrested in the Clarkston Walmart parking lot in June 2019 after police were called to investigate a suspected vehicle prowler. Domino, 53, had opened the doors of his own vehicle.
City attorney Todd Richardson said the resolution has been in the works for months. Domino said he was satisfied with the terms and signed a release.
“All civil and criminal aspects have been resolved,” Domino said.
