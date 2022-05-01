Alice M. Kramer

Alice Margaret Kramer, 83, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her Pullman home.
Alice was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Philadelphia, where she grew up and attended school.
Following high school graduation, Alice attended Michigan State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in social sciences. While in college, she met John W. Kramer, and on June 18, 1959, they married. They traveled overseas on international teaching assignments, including to Whangarei, New Zealand where son Kevin was born, and later Nsukka, Nigeria, where son Mark was born.
The family returned to the United States and lived in Michigan and California before moving in 1972 to Pullman, where John accepted a position in the veterinary pathology department at Washington State University.
Alice began volunteering at Pullman’s Neill Public Library and later became a librarian. She continued to work there until her retirement. She was a member of the Community Congregational United Church of Christ and served in different areas of the church’s life. Alice spent many hours volunteering at the church’s Thrift Shop, Camp N-Sid-Sen and the Boy Scout Camp. She and John enjoyed traveling, including trips to Egypt and other international destinations. Alice especially loved their trips to Alaska and Montana to spend time with family. She also enjoyed attending dog field trials.
Alice is survived by her husband John at the family home in Pullman; her sons Kevin (Tammy) Kramer of Juneau, Alaska, and Mark (Bonita) Kramer of Bozeman, Mont.; and her two grandsons, David and Kyle.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to The United Way of Pullman on behalf of Alice. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.