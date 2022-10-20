Ah, look, artwalk is now in season

"A Street," the 2022-23 Moscow Artwalk poster, is an acrylic on panel painting by John Larkin.

Fall colors mark the end of summer and beginning of fall. That means it’s more than apple and pumpkin season — it’s also artwalk season.

Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk is opening with the first event from 4-8 p.m. today. Details about host locations and their art offering are available online at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk or in print at host locations.

