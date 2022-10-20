Ah, look, artwalk is now in season

Fall colors mark the end of summer and beginning of fall. That means it’s more than apple and pumpkin season — it’s also artwalk season.
Moscow’s Third Thursday Artwalk is opening with the first event from 4-8 p.m. today. Details about host locations and their art offering are available online at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk or in print at host locations.
Eight locations will be featured with visual, culinary, literary and performing arts, including:
Pour Company
Moscow Contemporary
Moscow Food Co-op
Thrivent Financial
Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center
Third Street Gallery
Latah County Historical Society
One World Cafe
The event also will introduce two new artworks to the City of Moscow Public Arts collection. The artwork is part of the storm drain mural program, which raises awareness for the relationship between storm drains and the health of local waterways. The art was made by local artists and can be seen at the northeast corner of Third and Main streets (“Into the Depths,” an acrylic piece by Amy McKenna and Telisa Swan from 2022) and the southwest corner of Sixth and Main streets (“Woes of Nessie,” a vinyl piece by John Donald Carlucci from 2022).
This month’s Third Thursday Artwalk will also unveil the artwork featured on the 2022-23 Artwalk Season poster titled “A Street” by John Larkin. The painting will be on display at the Third Street Gallery as part of “Intersections,” a two-person exhibition with works by Larkin and David Herbold. !