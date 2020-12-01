An online seminar for attendees to gain pesticide recertification credits will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
This “Last Chance” seminar is sponsored at no charge by the Washington State University Extension, and four Washington and Oregon recertification credits have been applied for.
Seminar topics include:
“Control of New and Old Noxious Weeds in Eastern Washington” by Dale Whaley, WSU/Douglas County Extension educator.
“Identification and Management of Winter Wheat Diseases” by Tim Murray, WSU plant pathologist.
“Management Options for Gophers, Ground Squirrels, and Voles” by Ken Hart, University of Idaho/Lewis County Extension educator.
“Herbicide Resistance Implications for Weed Management in Wheat” by Drew Lyon, WSU weed scientist.
To receive recertification credits, participants must sign into the seminar and register between 8:45-9 a.m., and must be present for each entire 50-minute presentation, according to a news release.
Verification of attendance will be done periodically throughout the seminar, and a Zoom account is required to log into the seminar.
Additional information and the link for the online seminar is available by contacting Mark Heitstuman, WSU/Asotin County Extension educator, at (509) 243-2009 or heitstuman@wsu.edu.