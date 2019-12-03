MOSCOW — The Western Pulse Growers Association will hold its annual meeting Wednesday at the Best Western Plus University Inn at Moscow.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by the meeting at 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.
The meeting will highlight current issues and innovations in the pulse industry, including trade barriers, market loan program information, pulse trends and a winter pulse grower panel.
The keynote speaker is Jason Hafemeister, the trade counsel to the U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary. Hafemeister will discuss the trade barriers and status concerning pulse crops in China, India and other countries.
A panel of growers and breeders from across the Inland Northwest will discuss strategies for growing and marketing new winter pea varieties that are gaining traction in the pulse industry.
Registration fee is $40, which includes pesticide credits, lunch and a reception. Participants may register online at www.usapulses.org/wpga or call the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council office at (208) 883-3023.
Small farm workshop scheduled at Nezperce
NEZPERCE — A one-day workshop for people interested in starting a small farm will be held Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis County Courthouse.
The workshop, organized by the University of Idaho Lewis County Extension office, will explore what it takes to begin a small farm, including potential markets and profitability, networking and what it takes to begin and sustain a small-scale farming business.
The instructors include Colette DePhelps, UI Extension educator for food systems, and Ken Hart, UI Extension educator for Lewis and Idaho counties.
Registration cost is $25 per person and $15 for additional attendees. Lunch is included.
Anyone seeking more information may contact the Lewis County Extension office at (208) 937-2311.
Farm and forest health class set for Dec. 12
OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension office in Clearwater County here is offering a class on current topics in farm and forest health Dec. 12.
The class will run from 8:55 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Ponderosa Restaurant, 220 Michigan Ave. Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and the cost is $15 per person.
The class will provide landowners and managers with some of the latest information on issues that affect the achievement of land management goals, including forest, range and cropland health, according to a news release. The program will focus on pesticide use around the home and garden, herbicide resistance in agriculturally important weeds, new herbicides for ventenata and annual grasses, control of weeds in dryland pasture and herbicides for forest management.
Anyone seeking more information may contact the Extension office at (208) 476-4434 or by emailing clearwater@uidaho.edu.