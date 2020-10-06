Twelve webinars on pesticide safety education will be presented via Zoom by the University of Idaho Extension service Oct. 20 through Dec. 22.
Pesticide applicators can take as many as 12 webinars, which are synchronous and require pre-registration on the UI marketplace at marketplace.uidaho.edu.
The cost is $10 per webinar. Topics include safety, urban pest management, weed management and environmental impact.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has waived the limitation on recertification online credits for 2020. This means that a pesticide licensed applicator may obtain all credits online, if needed.
Anyone seeking more information about the program may contact Ronda Hirnyck or Kimberly Tate at cals-ipm@uidaho.edu or call (208) 364-4046.