OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension office is offering three workshops beginning in June for landowners and livestock producers.
The first is the north central Idaho Hay Day on June 1 from 1-5:15 p.m. at the Fraser Community Center at 10872 State Highway 11. Sign-up begins at 12:30 p.m. and cost is $12 per person. This program was last offered in 2015 and will explore several topics related to hay production, including harvest management and hay varieties, weed management, marketing and how to succeed with a small-scale hay operation.
The second workshop on wildlife management for landowners will be June 2 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Ponderosa Restaurant at 220 Michigan Ave. in Orofino. Sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m.
This program will introduce landowners to the basic principles of wildlife management and biodiversity conservation and cover specific habitat requirements and preferences of some local wildlife species. Cost of the program is $10 per person.
The final workshop on dry land pasture management will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4 at the Ponderosa Restaurant in Orofino. Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. and cost is $10 per person. The program includes how grazing, weed management, forage species and fertilization affect pasture productivity and health. A representative from the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be on hand to talk about the agency’s programs for pastures.
Anyone seeking more information may call the Clearwater County extension office at (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu. Preregistration is encouraged for all three workshops to ensure seating availability and to help plan for handouts and refreshments.