GRANGEVILLE — A one-day workshop titled “Is a Small Farm in Your Future?” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Super 8 Motel in Grangeville.
The workshop will help those who attend determine what options are available, explore potential markets and profitability for different enterprises, network with others and learn what it takes to begin and sustain a small-scale farming business, according to a news release from the University of Idaho.
The instructors will include Colette DePhelps, UI area extension educator for Community Food Systems, and Ken Hart, Lewis/Idaho County extension educator.
The registration fee is $25 per person. Those interested in attending are asked to call the University of Idaho Extension, Lewis County Office, at (208) 937-2311. Limited seats will be available at the door as well.
More information can be found at www.cultivatingsuccess.org/small-farm-future.