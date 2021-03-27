The first full-fledged study into grazing as a wildland fire prevention tool is showing promising preliminary results, but several more years of research will be required to make it an effective long-term strategy.
Using targeted cattle grazing to suppress invasive plants like cheatgrass and medusahead gained momentum after the 2007 Murphy Complex Fire that burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Idaho and Nevada. At the time, rangeland scientists like Pat Clark of the U.S. Department of Agriculture noticed how grazing patterns influenced the course of the fire.
“There’s been kind of a standing interest in evaluating the use of livestock grazing as a way to modify fuels and create fuel breaks in these rangeland systems, particularly those that are heavily infested by cheatgrass and medusahead and are close to intact sage grouse habitat, other critical resources, or wildland-urban interfaces where there’s human life and property at risk,” Clark said.
Cheatgrass and medusahead are especially problematic variables in the wildland fire equation because they grow early in the year and provide quick-burning fuel that can increase both the intensity and frequency of fires. For example, the “fire return interval” of 60-100 years on lands with only native plants has often been shortened to five to 10 years because of highly flammable invasive species.
“These annuals are shallow-rooted and take advantage of spring moisture,” Clark said. “Then they dry out and become a tinderbox.”
Cheatgrass fires can be especially dangerous, Clark added, because of their tendency to spread very rapidly under summer wildfire conditions.
As part of a multiagency team formed in 2015 to evaluate the role livestock grazing might play in rangeland fuels management, Clark and his partners implemented a large research experiment to evaluate targeted grazing in three areas of the Great Basin: rangeland near Elko, Nev., and Burns, Ore., and the Owyhee foothills south of Boise. This experiment began in 2017 and is funded through the Bureau of Land Management through 2022.
Cattle have been part of the Western landscape for generations, so one goal of the study is to see if ranchers can deploy their animals in strategic areas to not only create fire breaks between volatile fire country and valuable land, but to maintain them on an annual basis.
“It’s one thing to do a single entry with a brush mower or a bulldozer,” Clark said of two traditional ways of creating fire breaks. “It’s another thing to do it every year. And so cattle offer this potential opportunity to come in and maintain that fuel break cost-effectively. They’re already a tool that’s on the landscape.”
There are several challenges to the approach, including the need for fire breaks to be continuous. That means crossing political and property boundaries, and getting all the parties on the same page can be tricky. But for the most part, Clark said people are recognizing that these types of fires don’t play the positive role that exists in healthy ecosystems.
“Wildfire has a natural place in those intact systems,” he said. “But when you throw cheatgrass into the mix, that changes the game entirely.”
Another challenge is getting animals on the ground when they can be the most effective. For cheatgrass and medusahead, that means early spring when the plants are green and palatable. After that, they dry out and cattle move further up in elevation to greener pastures. “Carryover” fuel from the previous growing season also adds to the fuel problem, but targeted grazing during the fall-winter dormant season also has shown promising results.
With the expiration of current funding coming next year, Clark said the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service will apply to the BLM for another five years of funding. That phase will likely include an expansion of the program into other areas so more data can be gathered, and the process fine-tuned. So far, researchers have seen significant reductions in fuel height. But more importantly, Clark said they’ve seen a reduction in “fuel continuity.”
“That’s how much bare ground or separation there is between fuels when you look straight down at the ground,” he said, noting that juggling all the moving parts to get that result is the real trick. “This is an art as well as a science. You’ve got a lot of factors involved in getting an effective grazing treatment on the ground.”
Ultimately, Clark said he hopes to determine whether or not targeted grazing will help give wildland firefighters an extra advantage they need to get ahead of fires before they turn into the megafires that have plagued the Western United States over the last several years.
