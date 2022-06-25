<text>ABOVE: </text><text>A colony of bees swarm around a hive overseen by the Washington State University Bee Program at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow.</text>Zach Wilkinson/Farm & Ranch<text>left</text><text>: </text><text>WSU professor Brandon Hopkins lets bees crawl on him.</text>WSU
A Washington State University researcher says good management practices can keep Northwest bee colonies thriving and prevent what is generally called colony collapse disorder.
Brandon Hopkins, who runs the Hopkins Lab as part of the WSU Bee Program, said colony collapse disorder is a term coined in the mid-2000s when researchers did not know why worker bees were dying at alarming rates.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, beekeepers began to report unusually high losses of their hives during the winter of 2006-07.
“Over time and through a lot of hard work and research, people have kind of figured out the many reasons why colonies die and collapse,” Hopkins said.
These reasons are divided into categories. They include pests and pathogens, poor nutrition and forage, pesticides and management practices.
To prevent colony collapse disorder, people are encouraged to cultivate bee-friendly lawns that have dandelions or pollinator-friendly plantings. Hopkins said Washington requires at least 25% of the plantings at its state agencies to be pollinator-friendly.
There have been efforts to improve pollinator forage and nutrition, better nutritional supplements for bees and solutions for parasites like Varroa mites.
Hopkins said that beekeepers who adopted good management practices have improved or at least stabilized their annual losses of bees. He said this has helped the pollinator system in Washington’s modern agriculture, which includes the fruit industry, remain healthy and stable.
Yet, beekeepers still have to contend with factors outside of their influence, such as urban sprawl, population growth and regulations on farming practices.
“There’s still a lot of things that are outside of their control that makes it much more difficult now to keep colonies alive than it used to be,” he said.
Hopkins also said there are hundreds of native wild bee species in Washington that are harder to evaluate than honeybees.
“All those same pressures are also affecting native bees and it’s harder to kind of see or know the impacts on native bees,” he said.