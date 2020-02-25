MOSCOW — A pollinator summit featuring experts who will talk about issues facing pollinating insects will be held here Wednesday and Thursday.
The screening of pollinator films will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre at 508 S. Main St. The screening is organized by the University of Idaho Extension service. Michael Parrella, dean of the UI College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will speak during the program about the importance of pollinators and the problems they face.
Events Thursday are from 1:30-6 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center at 2021 Harold St. They include presentations by botany and entomology experts and an after-school program for youth from 3:15-5 p.m.
The free events are organized by Latah County, Rural Roots, Palouse Sustainability Coalition, Unitarian Church, city of Moscow and the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute.
Anyone seeking more information may email latah@uidaho.edu or call (208) 883-2267.