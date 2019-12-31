The University of Idaho Extension will present a seminar titled “North Idaho Agricultural Outlook” on Jan. 10 at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston.
The seminar aims to help area farmers and ranchers understand the current situation in agricultural markets and projected outlook for those markets next year. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the program begins at 9 a.m.
Six agricultural economists from the UI Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology will address a wide range of topics including global and U.S. ag export outlook; Idaho agricultural outlook; wheat outlook and carryover analysis; input cost trends; barley, forage and cattle outlooks; and marketing tools for 2020.
The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council will present the pulse situation and outlook. Russ Qualls, the Idaho state climatologist, has been invited to provide weather trends and indicators for the year. Agricultural credit providers will cover farm credit and financial services outlook.
The workshop is sponsored by University of Idaho Extension, a UI Innovative Project Award and Zions Bank. The registration fee is $25, which includes beverages, snacks, a buffet lunch and workshop materials.
Attendance is limited to the first 50 registrants, and reservations may be made by emailing the University of Idaho/Lewis County Extension office at lewis@uidaho.edu or calling the office at (208) 937-2311.
Sustainable farm workshop series planned
GRANGEVILLE — A three-day workshop series over three months aimed at helping people start farming, titled “Starting Your Sustainable Small Farm in Idaho,” will be held here beginning in January.
An introductory webinar will be presented online at 6 p.m. Jan. 14. The three all-day classes in Grangeville, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be Jan. 18, Feb. 22 and March 21. A wrap-up event and farm tour will follow the final class session, with dates and locations to be determined after the classes.
The course is aimed at helping participants explore the challenges associated with starting and successfully running a farm or food business.
Topics include “Whole Farm Planning,” “Sustainable Crop Production” and “Sustainable Livestock Production.”
The course fee is $115 for one registrant, $35 for additional adult registrations and $5 for additional youth registrants. Some partial scholarships are available.
Organizers ask those interested in attending to contact the Lewis County Extension office by Jan. 10 by calling (208) 937-2311 or emailing Ken Hart at khart@uidaho.edu.
The program is presented by Idaho Cultivating Success, a partnership between UI and Rural Roots. More information is available online at www.cultivatingsuccess.org/wfp-grangeville.
Cereal school set for Jan. 21
GREENCREEK — A morning of information about the grain industry and a complimentary lunch will be presented at the Prairie Area Cereal School on Jan. 21 at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Registration, along with coffee and doughnuts, begins at 7:30 a.m., and the program begins at 8 a.m.
The agenda includes a selection of topics about cereal production systems, including cereal and legume crop variety information; canola production management; grass and broadleaf weed control in wheat; annual forage crops yield and quality; community herbicide resistance initiative; and farm bill decision aid, according to a news release. The administrators from the Idaho Wheat and Barley commissions — including Laura Wilder, the new IBC administrator — will give an overview of markets, production, research and commission activities.
Lunch will be prepared by members of the Greencreek Altar Society and is sponsored by the Idaho Wheat Commission and the Idaho Barley Commission. Two pesticide applicator credits and CCA credits will be available.
Organizers ask those interested in attending to reserve a spot by Jan. 17 by emailing their name and phone number to the University of Idaho/Lewis County Extension office at lewis@uidaho.edu or calling the office at (208) 937-2311.