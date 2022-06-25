<text>ABOVE: </text><text>A tractor moves along a field making hay recently along Grelle Avenue in East Lewiston. </text><text>LEFT: </text><text>Hay sits outside Kooskia on Saturday, July 14, 2019.</text>Farm & Ranch
Hay sits outside Kooskia on Saturday, July 14, 2019.
The hay forecast in this region is a bale of good and bad news.
The positive aspect is the crop is much better this year, thanks to the recent rain.
The downside is prices haven’t dropped significantly yet, because of the high cost of fuel, bailing twine and equipment.
“The hay looks great this year,” said Audra Cochran, Lewis County extension educator. “The rain has definitely helped the crop. Farmers are hoping to have a good window between cutting and baling their hay, so it stays dry.”
As of early June, the price for a ton is averaging $280 to $320, depending on a lot of variables. Hay type and quality are factors in pricing.
Most of the reserves are gone because of the drought in 2021, and input prices are “through the roof,” Cochran said. Buying hay is still expensive and the cost varies, depending on whether customers have it delivered or travel to pick up a load.
“We’re hopeful that prices will be lower than last year, but with the increase in input costs, such as twine and fuel, we aren’t sure what it will look like just yet. Prices have dropped a bit since last year, but a lot will depend on the hay production this year in the region.”
Some livestock owners go to the Boise area, Columbia Basin, Oregon and Montana to fill their barns, Cochran said. Area extension offices are good places to call if you’re looking for hay contacts.
“Last year was especially tough with the drought,” she said. “But there’s a lot of great hay producers in the region. They’ll help you out as much as possible.”
A horse typically consumes about 2 tons of hay per year, depending on conditions. On a daily basis, a horse eats about 1.5 to 2.5% of its body weight.
“It takes a lot to feed an animal, which isn’t news to livestock owners. But the higher feed prices do force them to look at the bottom line and make tough decisions,” Cochran said. “We saw a lot of cattle be liquidated last year due to the lack of grass and high feed costs. Hopefully, a better 2022 hay crop will ease the burden of making these tough decisions.”