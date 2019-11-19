An Integrated Pest Management Program for individuals needing Washington, Idaho and Oregon pesticide recertification credits will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 6 on the Clarkston campus of Walla Walla Community College.
Topics and presenters include:
“Problem Weeds of the Lewis-Clark Valley,” by Doug Finkelnburg, University of Idaho/Nez Perce County Extension educator.
“Rangeland Noxious Weed Management,” by Steve Van Vleet, Washington State University/Whitman County Extension educator.
“Avoiding Common Pesticide Violations,” by Tim Stein of the Washington state Department of Agriculture.
The program is free, but organizers recommend registering ahead of time with the WSU/Garfield County Extension office by calling (509) 843-3701 or emailing lisbeth.randall@wsu.edu.
The program is jointly sponsored by the WSU/Asotin and Garfield County extension offices, and the UI/Nez Perce County Extension office.