Every summer and fall, winemakers visit the vineyards where fruit is ripening and walk through rows of vines with growers.
“They will taste the cluster, and the winemaker will determine if that variety in that location is ready for harvest,” said Vicky Scharlau, executive director of the Washington Winegrowers Association.
Last year, the threat of smoke taint in the West introduced new tension into that well-worn tradition.
No one, not even industry experts, knew how much harm wildfires, mostly in Oregon and California, had done to grapes, Scharlau said.
Smoke taint can give wine a burnt flavor, but the compounds in the skins that cause it are released during fermentation, so grapes hurt by it can look healthy and taste the same as undamaged fruit, she said.
Soon the roughly half-dozen laboratories that analyze wine grapes were flooded with work, even though there is no standardized test yet for smoke taint or consensus about what merits pulling grapes from wine production.
Test results weren’t ready for months, instead of in the days or hours they were needed to help growers and winemakers decide which grapes still had the potential to be fermented into quality wine, Scharlau said.
In Washington state, grapes generally escaped harm, partly because the smoke was from hundreds of miles away.
“The smoke was not fresh, and it was not close, so therefore (it caused) less impact, if any impact,” Scharlau said.
That reprieve did little to calm the industrywide worries about smoke taint that resulted in the formation of the West Coast Smoke Exposure Task Force in 2019.
The task force is combining a number of efforts, including those of scientists at some of the largest wineries in the world: Washington State University, Oregon State University, University of California, Davis, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Little is known about smoke taint, but generally there’s agreement that smoke from a greater distance does less damage, and grapes are less vulnerable if they are exposed earlier in the season when there is less skin surface, Scharlau said.
“The challenge is that it depends on what is burning, how close whatever is burning ... how long it burns next to the vineyard, which variety (of grape) it happens to be and how fresh the smoke is,” she said.
And there are even different kinds of smoke. Smoke from pine trees, for example, isn’t the same as smoke from sagebrush.
A number of solutions are being studied, such as barrier spray made from clay to limit fruit uptake of smoke’s volatile chemicals, according to an article from the WSU Insider.
The results with the spray have been mixed.
“One of the challenges with barrier sprays is that compounds from the spray might still be on the fruit and therefore in the wine,” according to the article. “This year (team members) plan to spray the fruit and remove the coating on the grapes before harvest.”
Other research is refining methods of quick, small-batch fermentation some growers have completed in vessels such as 5-gallon buckets and mason jars, Scharlau said. Scientists are looking at whether that type of fermentation can provide enough information to determine which grapes have enough smoke taint to affect the quality of the wine that comes from them.
Those efforts represent a small fraction of the work that is underway.
“There’s so much we don’t know,” Scharlau said. “We have to capture what the problems are before we can go about trying to get a solution to them.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.