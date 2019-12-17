Registration is open for the 16th annual 3 Rivers grazing conference Jan. 7 at the Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features a number of area livestock producers and field experts speaking on topics, including managing grazing with predators, extending fall grazing with corn and grasses and other grazing issues. A trade show opens at 8 a.m.
Cost is $15 by Dec. 28, or $20 at the door. More information can be found by contacting the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District at 102 S. Hall St., Grangeville, ID 83530.