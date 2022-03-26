With spring field seeding not yet underway in the region, farmers are cautiously eyeing soil conditions and hoping this year won’t be a repeat of last season’s scorching drought.
“After last year, it’s top of mind,” said University of Idaho Nez Perce County Extension Agent Doug Finkelnburg.
“We’re still considered in drought conditions … but conditions are improving and recent rains are helpful. And we appreciate any moisture we can get.”
Although recent precipitation has been slowly recharging the soil profile, Finkelnburg said, it’s still a ways away from normal.
As of March 10, the U.S. Drought Monitor was continuing to list parts of Asotin, Nez Perce and Lewis counties in the severe drought range. The surrounding areas were ranked in the moderate drought category.
Despite the recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, precipitation was 25% below average in some areas for this time of year. Dry conditions along the Snake River in Idaho have degraded conditions to severe drought, the monitor reported.
The milder weather this winter benefitted calving and lambing in Idaho and Washington, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures remained close to normal in the region throughout February, but early March rains have delayed spring seeding.
“We’d need a good warm spell for people to start doing field work,” Finkelnburg said. “Right now conditions are too wet to get in the field and (it’s) cold. So we do not see spring seeding occurring at the moment.”
Finkelnburg said if the weather turns warmer and drier, farmers, especially those in the lower elevations, will likely be starting to put seed into the ground soon.
