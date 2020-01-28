Cropping systems workshop set for Thursday at Clarkston
An oilseed cropping systems workshop will be held Thursday at the Quality Inn and Suites in Clarkston.
The program begins with registration at 8 a.m. and concludes with a social hour at 4:05 p.m.
Canola acreage has been on the rise in the region over the past several years. Low commodity prices for cereal grains and crop diseases are driving some of the increased acreage. Agricultural scientists from Washington, Oregon and Idaho are working to improve canola production in the region and some of the topics of the workshop include integrated pest management, fertility and oilseed markets.
More information about the workshop can be found by contacting Isaac Madsen at isacc_madsen@wsu.edu or (360) 448-9081.
Small farms workshops planned at UI extension office in Orofino
OROFINO — A series of workshops for small farms and community food systems will be held Feb. 5, 12 and 19 at the University of Idaho extension office at 2200 Michigan Ave. in Orofino.
The annual workshop series focuses on topics that assist landowners in producing and marketing agricultural products that are sold locally.
This year’s program includes presentations on fruit tree pruning, raising poultry for profit and regenerative farming and soil health.
More information can be found by contacting the extension office at (208) 476-4434.