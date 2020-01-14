Two Pullman soil workshops aimed at educating farmers
PULLMAN — Two soil workshops will be held this week at the Courtyard Marriott here.
“Little Things: Big Impact” is a soil workshop starting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The workshop is aimed at growers and will cover research-based insights on managing soil biology, the role of soil microbes in nutrient cycling and crop rotation, soil carbon, and diversifying dryland cropping system. Speakers from Washington State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will give presentations.
The Wednesday workshop has been approved for seven certified crop adviser credits. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.
A soil acidity workshop featuring top experts sharing what is known about soil acidity in eastern Washington and northern Idaho begins at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Presentations will also cover.
Soil pH and microbes and disease.
Soil acidity and phosphorous in Montana.
Soil pH and roots.
Alternative amendments.
Lime application methods.
Strategies for managing soil acidity on the farm.
In addition to WSU and the USDA, speakers will include scientists from the University of Idaho in Moscow and Montana State University in Bozeman.
The Thursday workshop has been approved for seven certified crop adviser credits, and continental breakfast, buffet lunch, coffee and snacks are included with registration.
Registration information may be found at WSU Farmers Network website, farmersnetwork.wsu.edu.
The hotel is at 1295 NE N. Fairway Road.
Registration opens for Women in Agriculture Conference
MOSCOW — Registration is open for the annual Women in Agriculture Conference Jan. 25 at the University of Idaho Ag Science building, room 62 at 875 Perimeter Drive.
Cost of the conference is $30 before Friday and $35 afterwards. The conference registration includes the workshop, a light breakfast, lunch and conference materials.
This year’s program is titled Healthy Farms and covers cultivating personal resiliency to handling the ups and downs as a woman farmer. Anyone wishing more information may contact the website at www.womeninag.wsu.edu or contact the Latah County extension office at 208-883-2267 or the Whitman County extension office at (509) 397-6290.
Workshop on law for landowners set
OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension office of Clearwater County is offering a workshop here Jan. 30 that covers law for landowners, open range, herd districts and drones.
This year’s program will focus on legal issues surrounding Idaho open range and herd district laws, as well as laws that relate to the increasing prevalence of drones flying over private land.
The program is 6-8:30 p.m. at the extension office at 2200 Michigan Ave. in Orofino. Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended.
Cost of the workshop is $10 per person. Anyone wishing more information may contact the extension office at (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.