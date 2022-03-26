If you ask Brenna Keene which 4-H animal is her favorite, don’t expect a straight answer.
She loves all of her animals, which include chickens, rabbits, goats, a cat and a dog. The eighth grader at Lincoln Middle School is part of the Animal Crackers 4-H Club that deals with small animals. For her work, the Clarkston student was the 4-H Washington State Youth of the Month for February.
Keene’s sister nominated her for the award without telling her.
“She wanted to surprise me, but I’m thankful for it,” she said. “I cried when I found out. I was so happy because 4-H is a really important part of my life.”
It’s been part of her life for as long as she can remember. Her mom was involved in 4-H as a youngster, and Keene’s older siblings also participated and she went to meetings when they did. She started showing her guinea pig in kindergarten.
“I was kind of born into 4-H,” she said. “I wish everyone had the opportunity to do 4-H because it’s a really good program.”
The aspect of 4-H she enjoys the most is learning about her animals. She loves having veterinary knowledge and how to check for diseases. She also likes hanging out with the friends she’s made at 4-H when they participate at the fair. She then passes on her knowledge and enjoyment of 4-H to the younger kids in the program.
With all the animals Keene has worked with in 4-H, she has gained a wide range of knowledge.
She was the first person in her club to have wool-bearing goats, known as Angoras. While she is not selling the wool, its quality is judged at the fair.
Keene also works with a border collie for 4-H, which she said was challenging, but she has fun doing agility drills with her dog.
Then she has her cat and rabbits. And chickens with her family. Oh, and pigeons too.
“I have a lot of favorites,” she said. “I love them all a lot.”
Keene has managed to get used to all the differences between her animals, but notices some similarities too, which she said helps in taking care of the animals.
“Dogs and goats are actually really similar. You don’t realize you have to talk to your goats when you show them and I like talking with my goats,” Keene said. “I love my goats so much.”
But again, that doesn’t mean she has a favorite.
Even though she loves her animals, Keene is pursuing a career to help people. She wants to go to college to get a law degree to become a public interest lawyer and work in government.
“And maybe become the president; we don’t know,” she said, crossing her fingers.”
She’s hoping to have animals in her life going forward, but wants to keep it “as a side hustle.”
She’s already started her political pursuits by becoming the ASB president at Lincoln Middle School and she’s contacted Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers about issues like climate change and the mental health of students.
For now, she’s helping students at her school and taking care of her animals.
“All I do is I study a lot and learn about my animals,” she said. “Which kind of makes me a nerd, but that’s OK, because I like it.”
