The U.S. Department of Agriculture has formed a new team to help beginning farmers and ranchers.
Denise Adkins has been selected as the state coordinator in Idaho and Susan Smith will join the team.
Adkins has been employed by the Natural Resources Conservation Service since 2004 and now works in the Idaho state office as a natural resources specialist.
Smith is a farm loan specialist with the Farm Service Agency.
The state coordinators will receive training and develop outreach plans for each state. They will help field employees assist beginning farmers and ranchers who need help navigating the resources of the USDA.
Anyone seeking more information about the program may contact the NRCS office in Grangeville at (208) 494-3024.