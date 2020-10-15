Youths chime in on COVID experience

We’ve heard school administrators’ plans for keeping students safe as they returned to school amid a pandemic. We’ve heard mental health professionals’ and doctors’ concerns that the pandemic is stressing kids out. This week we hear from the youth who are coming of age in the era of COVID-19.
We asked area junior high and high school students to submit essays about how COVID-19 has changed their experience of going back to school.
After a six-month (or longer, in some cases) break from the physical classroom, students have returned to their studies. Among the dozens of essays we received, there wasn’t one complaint about going back. Many voiced a newfound appreciation for school. The consensus was: COVID-19 “sucks,” and so does online-only learning; but things aren’t all bad.
While all students are experiencing the pandemic, their individual experiences vary widely, depending on where they live and how their parents or guardians have decided to proceed with their education.
Some are on a computer all day learning at home. Their classmates may be familiar faces or people they’ve never met and won’t get to know because there is no recess, lunch or after-school activities. One student talked about how he has never seen a couple of the students he is “in class” with. They are only icons on a screen.
Others are attending school in person a couple of days a week. Many of them talked about missing friends who got the opposite schedule, but all voiced gratitude for the opportunity to interact with others, at least semi-regularly, and have a schedule to count on.
Then there are the kids who returned full time and are learning new routines that involve a lot of cleaning, hand-sanitizing, mask-wearing and rules they hope will allow them to stay in school.
Thank you to every student who submitted an essay, even if your teacher made you do it. Laura Pollard, a seventh-grader at Moscow Middle School, is the first-place winner of the contest. In this week’s edition we share her essay and excerpts from others we received (Page 5). They range from funny to heart-warming — a reminder that every individual has a unique perspective. !