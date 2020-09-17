WSU brings acclaimed novelist to YouTube Live

New York Times bestselling young adult novelist Kelly Yang will read from her work and take questions Wednesday on YouTube Live as a guest of the Washington State University Visiting Writers Series.
Yang won the 2019 Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature for her novel “Front Desk,” which was chosen a Best Book of the Year by NPR, the Washington Post and the New York Public Library. The book is about a girl who lives in a hotel with her immigrant parents and helps tend to the guests there. However, her parents also use the hotel to hide immigrants and if the hotel owner finds out, she fears her family is doomed.
Yang’s debut novel, “Parachutes,” also received wide praise nationwide. She is founder of the Kelly Yang Project, a writing and debate program for children in Asia and the United States. Her articles have appeared in the South China Morning Post, the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Atlantic.
Yang will read and answer questions at 7 p.m. on YouTube Live. The event is free and can be found via this shortened link at https://bit.ly/35B8BTh. !