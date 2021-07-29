“The Wood Show 2021,”an exhibit of furniture and decorative and functional wood art by 14 Inland Northwest woodworkers, opens Sunday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. A reception with the artists is from 10 a.m. to noon that day. Most artists will be present. The exhibit runs through Sept. 5. The barn is at 419 N. Park Way.
