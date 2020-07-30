From the traditional to the avant-garde, works by more than 20 wood artists from around the Inland Northwest go on exhibit Saturday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
The exhibit opens with a reception from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the artists will be present.
Beginners to internationally respected artists are represented. Techniques include traditional woodturning, carving, pyrography, laminating and enhancing with epoxy resins. All techniques highlight the natural organic qualities of the different species of wood the artists collect from all over the world.
Every two years since 2012, woodworker Jim Christiansen curates a premier woodturning exhibit at the barn. The event features functional and decorative objects. Christiansen, a retired Moscow school administrator, has mentored many aspiring woodworkers, according to a news release.
This year’s exhibit will be on display through Aug. 30 at the barn, 419 N. Park Way. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Some of the exhibit will be available to view on the barn’s website.