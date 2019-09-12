TORONTO — The length of Mark Cousin’s 14-hour documentary “Women Make Film” is itself a statement. The work of female filmmakers throughout cinema history is too rich and too vast for anything less.
Cousins’ epic film has been playing throughout the Toronto International Film Festival. It’s not a chronological history but a personal, roving exploration of a cinema terrain often forgotten, overlooked or underappreciated.
It digs deeply into the artistry of some 183 female directors from throughout film history, and its abiding tenor is one of awe, reverence and celebration. Its narrators include Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda and Debra Winger.