Pullman’s Winter Trunk Market next week will feature vendors from the Pullman Farmers Market outdoors.
The market is from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the Brelsford Washing-ton State University Visitor Center.
Customers are encouraged to contact vendors in advance, or to purchase items through their online platforms and pick-up at the market. Ven-dors also will have items on hand for walk-up sales. Vendors that have expressed interest in participating include Omache Farm, Home Comfort Candles and Two If By SeaFoods.
Shoppers that receive EBT/SNAP benefits will be able to use their EBT card at the market to receive tokens to shop for food items like salmon and fresh produce. Backyard Harvest is offering a $1 to $1 match up to $30 through its Shop The Market program.
Visitors are expected to wear a face covering, maintain appropriate distance, use contactless mobile payment applications when possible and send one member from their household to shop. The center is at 150 E. Spring St.