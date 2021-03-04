This week, we are happy to announce the winners of Inland 360’s fourth annual Design Our Cover contest.
Once again, people from around the region participated, and we thank everyone who took the time to share their work with us. One of the roles of a newspaper is to reflect its community. Each year we do this contest it is exciting to see and share the creativity of our readers.
In this week’s edition we list the names of the contest winners. We’re also displaying a few entries by others to give everyone a look at the variety of entries we received.
Covers by winners will appear throughout the coming year. Winners will receive a $35 gift certificate to an area restaurant.
Winners
Steve Gill, Palouse
Mikayla Hartley, Lewiston
Madeleine Julianne, Pullman
Ken Karper, Pullman
Akem Kuenyedzi, Lewiston
Diana Leachman, Lewiston
Linda Meyer, Pullman
Tara Oar, Pullman
Matt Payne, Grangeville
Anna Prevost, Moscow
Melissa Rockwood, Moscow
David Stroup, Lewiston