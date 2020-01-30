Inland 360 kicked off 2020 by asking readers to color our Jan. 2 cover. Illustrated by artist Lars Roubidoux, the cover highlighted some of the social movements and events that shaped the last decade.
Thank you to all those who took the time to indulge us with their creativity. We received dozens of entries. Many people added additional details and filled in the empty patches with their own memorable moments.
This week, we announce the winners in the adult and younger-than-13 categories. The first-place winners will receive two movie tickets.
WINNERS ARE:
- First-place winner, adult: Anneli Mastropaolo, Moscow.
- Runner-up: Renee Sweet Anderson, Clarkston.
- First-place winner, age 13 and younger: Charlie York, 9, Lewiston.
- Runner-up: Abby Butler, 12, Pullman.