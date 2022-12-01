More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 3:53 am
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
“Willow: Season 1” (TV-14), a sequel to the 1988 fantasy adventure, sends the sorcerer Willow (Warwick Davis, shown above, reprising his role) on a new quest leading a group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a magical world of brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures. Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber and Joanne Whalley co-star. New episodes arrive on Wednesdays. You also can stream the original “Willow” (1998, PG) starring Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley with Davis. (Disney+)
Emma Corrin (shown above) and Jack O’Connell star in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” (2022, R), a new adaptation of the classic D.H. Lawrence novel about the neglected young wife of an impotent Baronet who has an affair with the country estate gamekeeper. It’s directed by Laura de Clermont-Tonnerre. (Netflix)
The comedy “Irreverent: Season 1” (not rated) stars Colin Donnell (shown above) as a criminal mediator who flees the Chicago underworld and reinvents himself as the new Reverend of a remote community in Australia. While he struggles to maintain his cover, the mob comes looking for him. All episodes are available for streaming. (Peacock)
Arriving Saturday is the action comedy “Bullet Train” (2022, R) starring Brad Pitt (shown above, right, fighting with Aaron Taylor-Johnson) as a reformed assassin trying to embrace peace while on a mission that pits him against a lethal collection of adversaries, all stuck on the fastest train on the world. David Leitch (“Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2”) directs. (Netflix)
The Christmas musical “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas” (2022, TV-PG) guest stars Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson. (Peacock)
The animated musical “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” (2022, TV-Y7) features the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Jonathan Pryce and Johnny Flynn. (Netflix)
Writer/director James Gunn reunites the cast of the Marvel movies for a Christmas quest in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (2022, TV-14). (Disney+)
Brittany Snow and Justin Long star in the holiday romcom “Christmas with the Campbells” (2022, not rated). It streams the same day as it opens in theaters. (AMC+)
Classic pick: “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) with Maureen O’Hara and young Natalie Wood is one of the great Christmas movies and a perennial holiday favorite. (Peacock)
True stories: Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his filmmaker father in “Sr.” (2002, R), directed by Chris Smith; and “Take Your Pills: Xanax” (2022, TV-14) looks at the complicated history of the anti-anxiety medication.
True crime: “Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields” (TV-MA), the third season of the anthology series, looks at a series of unsolved murders going back decades.
A young girl (Riele Downs) must help the ghost of the school’s Queen Bee (Auli’i Cravalho) in the supernatural comedy “Darby and the Dead” (2022, PG-13).
25 years after the previous installment of the offbeat TV series, Lars Von Trier returns to his supernatural soap opera with “The Kingdom Exodus” (Denmark, 2022, with subtitles). New episodes air on Sundays. (MUBI)
“Don’t Worry Darling.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.
