Weippe author Pam Britt, who writes under the pen name Malina Morgann, will sign copies of her latest book for kids, “Smeagle gets Hijacked,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday at And Books, Too in Clarkston.

Britt’s latest book, the first in what will be a series of Smeagle the Beagle adventures, follows the intrepid canine’s adventures with various woodland animals after being “hijacked” by a large owl.

